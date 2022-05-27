Oregon video gaming terminal fee to be based on income

OREGON — The annual fee for video gaming terminals in Oregon will depend on the what each business earns from the machines.

On May 24, Oregon City Council members unanimously voted to raise set the annual fee at 2% of a business’ video gaming terminal income from the previous year, or $250 per machine, whichever is less. Commissioners also directed an ordinance outlining the fee structure be written.

“I do want to be responsive to businesses that are not faring well,” Finance Commissioner Terry Schuster said.

The matter originally was considered at the council’s Feb. 23 meeting, but council members postponed making a decision after hearing protests from local business owners who rent video gaming terminals. At their March 8 meeting, commissioners unanimously voted to table the matter until May 24.

The annual fee is charged on June 1, City Administrator Darin DeHaan said.

According to the Illinois Gaming Board’s video gaming monthly revenue reports, Oregon made $173,685.95 from video gaming terminal taxes and fees in 2021.

In a previous interview, DeHaan said that, of that money, $40,000 goes into the city’s General Fund to support general operational expenses, $50,000 goes into the City Hall Capital Improvement Fund to help pay for the upkeep of the building and the remainder is allocated to the Economic Development Fund.