UPDATE: Local felons arrested in Rock Falls facing lesser weapons, battery charges

ROCK FALLS – Police responding to a call reporting a disturbance at a motel arrested two men on a multitude of weapons charges early Sunday, but the Whiteside County state’s attorney actually charged them with fewer offenses.

Dayton J. Hicks, 25, of Rock Falls, is charged aggravated battery, which carries 2 to 5 years in prison.

A release from Rock Falls police this morning listed his charges as domestic battery, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, defacing identification marks of a weapon, and possession of a weapon without a FOID card.

Ultimately, though, final charges are levied by State’s Attorney Terry Costello, who considers the evidence in hand and other factors before making a determination.

Hicks, paroled Jan. 12 after being sentenced to 3 years for aggravated battery in a public place and possession of a stolen firearm, also was wanted on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.

Adrian A. Rabadan, 27, of Sterling, who was out on bond in his own domestic battery case and on probation in a cocaine-dealing case, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, defacing identification marks of a weapon, and possession of a weapon without a FOID card, the police release said.

This afternoon, he was charged in Whiteside County Court with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, which also carries 2 to 5 years.

He was staying with Hicks and the victim at the motel, Deputy Chief Mark Davis said.

Both men pleaded not guilty this afternoon, and bond was set at $50,000 each. Both have preliminary hearings May 10.

Hicks was charged March 2, 2018, in Whiteside County court with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of unlawful use of weapons. A jury found him guilty May 10, 2018 of possession of a stolen firearm, and that June 28 he was sentenced to 4 years of probation.

In October 2019, he violated that probation when he was charged with aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and aggravated battery in a public place. The first two charges were dismissed when he was sentenced to the two 3-year concurrent prison terms.

Rabadan was charged April 9 in Whiteside County court with two counts of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery. He posted $2,000 bond April 12 and pleaded not guilty April 19.

On March 12, 2018, a statewide grand jury indicted Rabadan on charges of dealing 100 to 400 grams of cocaine, armed violence, and aggravated use of a weapon. As part of a plea agreement, that indictment was dismissed on Jan. 16. 2019, when he pleaded guilty to dealing 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, and was sentenced to 4 years of probation.

He also was charged with aggravated domestic battery in 2015; that case was dismissed.