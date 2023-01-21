Lee County Board opposes state gun ban

DIXON – The Lee County Board approved a resolution Thursday condemning the state’s recent ban on semi-automatic weapons and ammunition.
The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. JB Pritzker on Jan. 10, making Illinois the ninth state to ban high-powered guns.
It bans the purchase, sale and manufacture of high-powered semi-automatic weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition, and large-capacity magazines. However, it allows people who already own such weapons to keep them.
State legislators have been working for years to institute stricter gun control measures in response to gun violence across the state, and the recent legislation was prompted by mass shootings, which usually involve assault weapons or guns modified into assault weapons.
Supporting legislators have referenced the July 4 parade massacre in Highland Park last year, which left seven people dead and 36 injured.
The County Board approved a nonbinding resolution Thursday, saying, “Lee County shall not support the enforcement of Public Act 102-116 or any other similar legislation, through the use of county funds, appropriations, personnel or property.”
Board member Mike Zeman was the only vote against the resolution.
The law “infringes upon the right to keep and bear arms,” and the people of Lee County “consider such laws to be unconstitutional and beyond lawful legislative authority,” according to the resolution.
It further states that community members “derive economic benefit from all safe forms of firearms for recreation, hunting and shooting conducted within Lee County using all types of firearms allowable under the United States Constitution.”
The board is calling on the General Assembly to “cease further actions restricting the rights of the people to keep and bear arms” and “demand that the governor of Illinois veto all such legislation which restricts the rights of the people to keep and bear arms.”
The County Board does not have the authority to dictate enforcement to the sheriff or state’s attorney, but Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan previously said that the department won’t be enforcing the new law, which is being challenged in court.
Whelan released a letter last week saying “that neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the state, nor will we be arresting or housing law-abiding individuals that have been arrested solely with noncompliance of this act.”
In January 2021, the board approved a resolution in support of the Second Amendment, jumping on a movement opposing gun control legislation from 2018 and any further legislation.
