Lee County passes resolution supporting gun rights

DIXON – The Lee County Board approved a resolution Thursday in support of the Second Amendment, jumping on a movement opposing gun control legislation from almost three years ago.

In 2018, Effingham County passed a resolution emphasizing support for the Second Amendment and objecting to a handful of state gun control bills that were proposed at the time, laws including those that would raise the minimum age for gun ownership to 21, outlaw various types of weapons, and outlaw bump stocks or body armor.

Effingham State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler worked toward growing the movement of “gun sanctuary” counties, of which there are 68 out of 102 counties. It was a play on “sanctuary city” where officials and law enforcement vowed to protect immigrant rights.

Lee County mirrored those resolutions, including listing the old bills, but did not designate itself a “gun sanctuary” county. The board was prompted by more than 20 gun enthusiasts who approached members about the resolution. It also comes in the wake of state legislation proposing extensive law enforcement reform, which has been widely criticized by downstate officials.

The resolution is nonbinding and does not have any lawful effect. It opposes any current or future legislation that would restrict Second Amendment rights.

Board member John Nicholson said that the plan is to email copies to the General Assembly, and board member Jim Schielein said even though it can’t overrule state law, it sends a statement and reinforces the importance of gun rights.

Last week, Lee County State’s Attorney Charlie Boonstra told the county’s public safety committee that the board doesn’t have the authority to dictate enforcement.

“This board does not get to direct the sheriff of Lee County or the state’s attorney what to enforce or not enforce,” he said.

Other counties that passed similar resolutions include Ogle and La Salle counties.