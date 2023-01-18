Marengo Guns among plaintiffs challenging constitutionality of Illinois’ gun ban in federal court

A McHenry County gun shop is among a group of plaintiffs challenging the constitutionality of Illinois’ ban on high-powered semiautomatic weapons and large capacity magazines that took effect last week.

Marengo Guns along with the Illinois State Rifle Association, the Second Amendment Foundation, the Firearms Policy Coalition and a downstate gun store filed the lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday. It names Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally and McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman among the defendants.

“The State has enacted, and defendants have authority to enforce, a flat prohibition on the manufacture, delivery, sale, import, purchase, and possession of many common firearms—tendentiously labeled ‘assault weapons’—by ordinary citizens, making it a crime for law-abiding citizens to exercise their fundamental right to keep and bear such arms,” the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit asserts that the new law infringes on the right of “law-abiding, peaceful citizens to keep and bear commonly possessed firearms and ammunition magazines for defense of self and family and for other lawful purposes.”

The lawsuit was filed in federal court on Tuesday, the same day lawsuits were filed in Crawford and Effingham counties challenging the new ban’s constitutionality.

The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms,” the federal lawsuit says.

It further claims that those specifically named and “all law-abiding, responsible Illinoisans have a fundamental, constitutionally guaranteed right to keep and bear common firearms for defense of self and family and for other lawful pursuits.”

It further states that those named will unconstitutionally enforce the new law and the new state law makes it a crime for “ordinary ... law-abiding citizens to exercise their fundamental right to keep and bear such arms.”

Kenneally declined to comment Wednesday saying he needed time to review the lawsuit. A call to Tadelman was not immediately returned.