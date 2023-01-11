Here are the weapons banned under Illinois’ new gun law

A new gun law restricting a number of firearms and attachments and limiting ammunition was signed into law Tuesday night by Gov. JB Pritzker. The bill, along with requiring registration for such guns if already owned and enhancing gun restraining orders, hits at semiautomatic weapons.
The list of weapons banned with the new bill include:
- Semiautomatic rifles that have the capacity to accept a detachable magazine or that may be readily modified to accept a detachable magazine
- If the firearm has one or more:
- Pistol grip, or thumbhole stock
- Any feature functioning as a protruding grip that can be held by a non-trigger hand
- A folding, telescoping, thumbhole or detachable stock, or a stock that is otherwise foldable or adjustable to help the weapon be more easily concealed
- A flash suppressor
- A grenade launcher
- A shroud that attaches to the barrel to allow someone to hold it with their non-trigger hand without being burned
- A semiautomatic rifle with a mixed magazine that can accept 10 or more rounds, except for an attached tubular device only capable of accepting .22 caliber rimfire ammunition
- A semiautomatic pistol that can accept a detachable magazine or can be modified to accept one, if the firearm has one or more of the following:
- A threaded barrel
- A second pistol grip that can be held by a non-trigger hand
- A shroud that attaches to the barrel to allow someone to hold it with their non-trigger hand without being burned
- A flash suppressor
- The ability to accept a detachable magazine somewhere outside of the pistol grip
- A device that allows the firearm to be fired from the shoulder
- A semiautomatic pistol with a fixed magazine that can accept more than 15 rounds
- Any shotgun with a revolving cylinder
- A semiautomatic shotgun that has any of the following features:
- Pistol grip, or thumbhole stock
- Any feature functioning as a protruding grip that can be held by a non-trigger hand
- A folding or thumbhole stock
- A grenade launcher
- A fixed magazine with the capacity of more than five rounds
- The ability to accept a detachable magazine
- Any semiautomatic firearm that can accept a belt ammunition feeding device
- Any firearm that has been modified to work in any way described throughout this list
- Any part or combination of parts designed to convert a firearm into such a weapon throughout this list
- All of the following rifles, copies, duplicates, variants or altered facsimiles with the capability of any listed weapon:
- All Avtomat Kalashnikova types, also known as AKs, including:
- AK
- AK47
- AK47S
- AK-74
- AKM
- AKS
- ARM
- MAK90
- MISR
- NHM90
- NHM91
- SA85
- SA93
- Vector Arms
- AK-47
- VEPR
- WASR-10
- WUM
- IZHMASH Saiga AK
- MAADI AK47 and ARM
- Norinco 56S, 56S2, 84S, and 86S
- Poly Technologies AK47 and AKS
- SKS with a detachable magazine
- All ArmaLite types, including:
- AR-10
- AR-15
- Alexander Arms Overmatch Plus 16
- ArmaLite M15 22LR Carbine
- ArmaLite M15-T
- Barrett REC7
- Beretta AR-70
- Black Rain Ordnance Recon Scout
- Bushmaster ACR
- Bushmaster Carbon 15
- Bushmaster MOE series
- Bushmaster XM15
- Chiappa Firearms MFour rifles
- Colt Match Target rifles
- CORE Rifle Systems CORE15 rifles
- Daniel Defense M4A1 Rifles
- Devil Dog Arms 15 Series rifles
- Diamondback DB15 rifles
- DoubleStar AR rifles
- DPMS Tactical rifles
- DSA Inc. ZM-4 Carbine
- Heckler and Koch MR556
- High Standard HSA-15 rifles
- Jesse James Nomad AR-15 rifle
- Knight’s Armament SR-15
- Lancer L15 rifles
- MGI Hydra Series rifles
- Mossberg MMR Tactical rifles
- Noreen Firearms BN 36 rifle
- Olympic Arms
- POF USA P415
- Precision Firearms AR rifles
- Remington R-15 rifles
- Rhino Arms AR rifles
- Rock River Arms LAR-15 or River River Arms LAR-47
- Sig Sauer SIG516 rifles and MCX rifles
- Smith and Wesson M&P15 rifles
- Stag Arms AR rifles
- Sturm, Ruger & Co. SR556 and AR–556 rifles
- Uselton Arms Air-Lite M–4 rifles
- Windham Weaponry AR rifles
- WMD Guns Big Beast
- Yankee Hill Machine Company, Inc. YHM–15 rifles
- Barrett M107A1
- Barrett M82A1
- Beretta CX4 Storm
- Calico Liberty Series
- CETME Sporter
- Daewoo K–1, K–2, Max 1, Max 2, AR 100, and AR 110C
- Fabrique Nationale/FN Herstal FAL, LAR, 22 FNC, 308 Match, L1A1 Sporter, PS90, SCAR, and FS2000
- Feather Industries AT–9
- Galil Model AR and Model ARM
- Hi-Point Carbine
- HK–91, HK–93, HK–94, HK–PSG–1, and HK USC
- IWI TAVOR, Galil ACE rifle. (xv) Kel-Tec Sub-2000, SU–16, and RFB
- SIG AMT, SIG PE–57, Sig Sauer SG 550, Sig Sauer SG 551, and SIG MCX
- Springfield Armory SAR–48
- Steyr AUG
- Sturm, Ruger & Co. Mini-14 Tactical Rifle M–14/20CF
- All Thompson rifles, including:
- Thompson M1SB
- Thompson T1100D
- Thompson T150D
- Thompson T1B
- Thompson T1B100D
- Thompson T1B50D
- Thompson T1BSB
- Thompson T1–C
- Thompson T1D
- Thompson T1SB
- Thompson T5
- Thompson T5100D
- Thompson TM1
- Thompson TM1C
- UMAREX UZI rifle
- UZI Mini Carbine, UZI Model A Carbine, and UZI Model B Carbine
- Valmet M62S, M71S, and M78
- Vector Arms UZI Type
- Weaver Arms Nighthawk
- Wilkinson Arms Linda Carbine
- All of the following rifles, copies, duplicates, variants or altered facsimiles with the capability of any listed weapon:
- All AK types, including the following:
- Centurion 39 AK pistol
- CZ Scorpion pistol
- Draco AK–47 pistol
- HCR AK–47 pistol
- IO Inc. Hellpup AK–47 pistol
- Krinkov pistol
- Mini Draco AK–47 pistol
- PAP M92 pistol
- Yugo Krebs Krink pistol
- All AR types, including:
- American Spirit AR–15 pistol
- Bushmaster Carbon 15 pistol
- Chiappa Firearms M4 Pistol GEN II
- CORE Rifle Systems CORE15 Roscoe pistol
- Daniel Defense MK18 pistol
- DoubleStar Corporation AR pistol
- DPMS AR–15 pistol
- Jesse James Nomad AR–15 pistol
- Olympic Arms AR–15 pistol
- Osprey Armament MK–18 pistol
- POF USA AR pistols
- Rock River Arms LAR 15 pistol
- Uselton Arms Air-Lite M–4 pistol
- Calico pistols
- DSA SA58 PKP FAL pistol
- Encom MP–9 and MP–45
- Heckler & Koch model SP–89 pistol
- Intratec AB–10, TEC–22 Scorpion, TEC–9, and TEC–DC9
- IWI Galil Ace pistol, UZI PRO pistol
- Kel-Tec PLR 16 pistol
- All MAC types, including the following:
- MAC–10
- MAC–11
- Masterpiece Arms MPA A930 Mini Pistol, MPA460 Pistol, MPA Tactical Pistol, and MPA Mini Tactical Pistol
- Military Armament Corp. Ingram M–11
- Velocity Arms VMAC
- Sig Sauer P556 pistol
- Sites Spectre
- All Thompson types, including the following:
- Thompson TA510D
- Thompson TA5
- All UZI types, including Micro-UZI
- All of the following shotguns, copies, duplicates, variants, or altered facsimiles with the capability of any weapon listed:
- DERYA Anakon MC–1980, Anakon SD12
- Doruk Lethal shotguns
- Franchi LAW–12 and SPAS 12
- All IZHMASH Saiga 12 types, including:
- IZHMASH Saiga 12
- IZHMASH Saiga 12S
- IZHMASH Saiga 12S EXP–01
- IZHMASH Saiga 12K
- IZHMASH Saiga 12K–030
- IZHMASH Saiga 12K–040 Taktika
- Streetsweeper
- Striker 12