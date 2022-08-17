Dixon Historic Theatre wins $1.2 million grant for building improvements

Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience performs Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Dixon Historic Theatre to a full crowd of excited fans. The MJ tribute band played two shows in Dixon, with a range of music from his early days in the Jackson 5 to his later work including PYT, Beat It, Thriller and Smooth Criminal. Both shows featured the King of Pop’s signature dancing, costume changes and backing rock musicians. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)