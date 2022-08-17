August 16, 2022
Dixon Historic Theatre wins $1.2 million grant for building improvements

Governor: Theater is one of state’s ‘overlooked treasures’

By Rachel Rodgers
Musicians channeling rock stars Carl Perkins (left to right), Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash along with Jerry Lee Lewis perform Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the Dixon Historic Theatre. “Million Dollar Quartet” played before a lively crowd of over 750 music fans. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

DIXON – The Dixon Historic Theatre will be getting a $1.2 million federal grant for structural improvements to the century-old facility.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the grant award Tuesday from the Economic Development Administration, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

“President Biden recognizes the vital contribution the travel and tourism industry makes to the American economy,” Raimondo said in a news release. “This EDA investment underscores the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to helping this critical sector not only recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic but build back stronger and more equitably for the future.”

Funds will go toward a new roof, tuckpointing with the exterior, and other improvements.

The grant requires $300,000 in matching funds, and both the Dixon City Council and Lee County Board previously agreed to give the theater $100,000. The remaining $100,000 will come from the theater’s community fundraising campaign.

“This grant will support improvements to ensure the theater’s continued significance as an economic driver for the region,” the release said. “The EDA investment will be matched with $300,000 in local funds and is expected to create or retain 75 jobs and generate $250,000 in private investment, according to grantee estimates.”

Gov. JB Pritzker said the federal funding will help attract tourism to the area.

“The Historic Dixon Theatre is one of our state’s overlooked treasures,” he said. “We look forward to welcoming visitors to Dixon to enjoy this historic venue in the near future and encourage travelers to take additional time to explore all of the exciting destinations the state of Illinois has to offer.”

Alejandra Y. Castillo, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development, said the EDA plays an important role in supporting community led economic development strategies designed to boost coronavirus recovery and response efforts

“Enhancements at the Historic Dixon Theatre will ensure the long-term viability of the theater as a critical source of tourism-based economic development in the region,” she said.

The historic theater at 114 S. Galena Ave. had a grand reopening in September, following years of efforts to streamline and improve operations as a community icon and tourism magnet.

The Historic Dixon Theatre Group nonprofit was created to manage the theater in 2019, rebranding the Historic Dixon Theatre as The Dixon: Historic Theatre, but new programming was delayed because of COVID-19.

Previous repairs and renovations include replacing the fly system that controls the stage rigging, installing new curtains, removing and bringing the fire escape up to code, giving the facility a deep cleaning, making major repairs to the boiler and air conditioning, installing smart lighting, and providing upgrades to the sound system.

A year ago, the city gave the theater $200,000 for booking high-caliber acts. The goal was to have at least 20 events during the first season, and they hosted 36. The city budgeted another $100,000 this year for programming as well as $100,000 for the EDA grant work.

The project is funded under EDA’s $240 million competitive American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program.

“The American Rescue Plan I worked to pass is helping to accelerate the recovery of Illinois’ performing arts industry,” U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said. “These federal funds are an investment in the long-term economic growth of the city of Dixon and will bolster tourism for years to come.”

EDA awarded $510 million in grants to all 50 states and territories in 2021, and ARPA funding totals about $3 billion.

“Preserving local art venues is not only important for the creativity and culture of the Dixon community but can also be an economic driver for the region,” U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth said. “With this federal support from the Democrat-backed American Rescue Plan, the Historic Dixon Theater can continue to serve as a community hub while supporting local jobs for hardworking families.”

