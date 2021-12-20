Lee County to vote on 3,800-acre South Dixon Solar development Tuesday

DIXON – The Lee County Board will vote Tuesday on the proposed 3,800-acre solar farm south of the industrial park on state Route 26.

South Dixon Solar LLC, of Duke Energy, petitioned the county in 2020 for a special-use permit to build a utility-grade solar farm, but the Lee County Board ultimately voted in February 18-to-4 against the proposal after residents raised concerns that not all surrounding neighbors were properly notified via mail of the project as required.

The company re-petitioned the county during the last few months, which included a quasi-judicial hearing process where testimony, evidence and public comment was presented to the Lee County Zoning Board of Appeals with nine witnesses providing testimony as well as more than a dozen people making public comments.

The $450 million project would generate enough energy to power 100,000 homes, and it could bring in about $59 million in property taxes across the 40-year lifespan of the project, said Jeff Neves, business development director at Duke.

The company re-petitioned under the county’s original solar ordinance, which has since been changed to address setback concerns from community members as well as visual buffers and fencing.

Courtney Kennedy, a Dixon attorney representing South Dixon Solar, said even though they wouldn’t be obligated to meet the new ordinance changes, they are exceeding requirements and plan to meet nearly all of the changes set by the latest ordinance, including the set backs and visual buffers.

Setbacks include 50 feet from the front of any property line, 15 feet from side of rear lines, 500 feet from any platted subdivision and 400 feet from the foundation of any non-participating dwelling.

The Zoning Board voted unanimously in favor of the project last month.

The company lined up lease agreements for 3,838 acres of farmland across 51 parcels involving 25 participating landowners.

The board found that the project would comply with local, state and federal standards – it’s an acceptable use on agricultural land, and it would have no apparent environmental concerns. Most of the land, 89.3%, is used for row crops, and solar panels would take up around a third of the 3,838-acre project footprint.

Last year, the city of Dixon didn’t take a stance on the project, but the City Council voted on a resolution in support of South Dixon Solar this time around after negotiating with the company. The city will receive a one-time donation of $525,000.

The council had some preliminary concerns last year including the project cutting off further city development south and the possible impact to the local water shed and Fargo Creek, which is prone to flooding, Mayor Li Arellano Jr. said.

Prairie grasses would be planted in the project footprint to attract pollinators and improve drainage, and trees would be planted along the fence line as a visual buffer for neighbors.

If approved, construction would take place sometime between 2022 and 2024, taking about 18 months to 2 years for completion. An estimated 450 temporary construction jobs would be created and five to 10 full-time jobs are estimated to open for operations and maintenance.

Neighboring residents spoke against the project with concerns about potential effect on property values, water runoff, and using prime farmland for energy production rather than food production.

Environmental engineer and resident Jennifer Lawson said she’s not against renewable energy but opposes the project because of concerns such as cutting off future development, how tying up the land for 40 years shouldn’t be considered a temporary use, the effect on tourism, and whether transmission lines would be able to handle the project.

The final vote will take place at the County Board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the old Lee County Courthouse.