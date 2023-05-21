Sterling Public Schools OKs one-year contract with First Student

STERLING — Sterling Public Schools approved a one-year transportation agreement with First Student Inc. during its regular meeting Wednesday.
It was one of several business items that the board of education addressed with unanimous agreement.
First Student requested an 8.2% increase, mostly to cover the state adjustment to minimum wage for drivers, but also for other expenditures.
The cost to run a regular morning and afternoon bus route went from $273.17 in 2022-23 to $295.57 in 2023-24.
New rates were $334.22 for double runs and special education routes. Those special ed routes requiring wheelchair lifts are now $365.36. The minimum cost for a field trip will be $85.26.
Other action items
The board approved having Lauterbach and Amen LLP, certified public accountants from Naperville, serve as auditor for fiscal years ending 2023, 2024 and 2025 for the district and for Whiteside Regional Vocational Center. There is an option to continue the service in 2026 and 2027.
The board approved interest earnings from the working cash fund as part of the principal for the current fiscal year.
The board approved the consolidated district process for 2024. This program by the Illinois State Board of Education allows districts to apply for multiple grants using a single – consolidated – application through the online system called IWAS.
The board approved the district’s preliminary amended budget for 2022-23. It will be on display at the district office with a public hearing scheduled for 7 p.m. June 28 in the high school library. Total revenues were slightly more than $67.1 million and expenditures were $65.3 million.
Committee reports
In a report to the May 16 committee meeting for finance, transportation and facilities, summer construction projects for the district were reviewed.
Brian Musselman, in charge of buildings and grounds, reported that the second phase of the heat-air conditioning work at the high school will begin June 1 and be completed by Aug. 4. Similarly renovation projects and Washington and Lincoln schools, will also begin June 1 with a completion date of Aug. 4.
Furniture that will be moved out of the buildings because of the renovations will be stored in container pods that the district rented for that purpose.
A spot on Fourth Avenue near the high school will serve as a construction hub for the various projects.
Weed control spraying was conducted on May 6 and pressure washing of stadium bleachers and walkways started Monday so it would be clean for graduation, which will be May 26.
The education committee report showed that summer school enrollments by grade level were as follows: K 31, first 28, second 20, third 24, fourth 32, fifth 20, sixth-eighth 73, high school 52.