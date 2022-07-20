July 20, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
Business | Sauk Valley News

Lightly roasted activities provided at Y ahead of Starbucks’ Dixon opening

Store employees celebrate Kindness Week by providing games to children at Dixon Family YMCA

By Rachel Rodgers
Mckenzie Newcomer, acting assistant manager at the Sterling Starbucks, hands out stickers to the kids at the YMCA daycare in Dixon on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The coffee company paid a visit to the kids to help promote the opening of their new store in Dixon.

Mckenzie Newcomer, acting assistant manager at the Sterling Starbucks, hands out stickers to the kids at the YMCA daycare in Dixon on Tuesday. The coffee company paid a visit to the kids to help promote the August opening of a new store in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

DIXON – Starbucks will soon be opening its Dixon store in the Interstate 88 corridor.

The city has been trying to attract a national coffee chain to the area for years, and plans are to have a grand opening Aug. 19 for the new Starbucks next to Arby’s at 1650 S. Galena Ave.

Dixon Starbucks could be open within a year ]

As a part of the annual Starbucks Kindness Week and with the Dixon outlet opening on the horizon, store managers for the region and the Sauk Valley area hosted activities for children at the Dixon Family YMCA Tuesday.

Dixon Family Y daycare kids play with coffee beans brought in by Starbucks for a morning of fun and crafts Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Dixon Family Y daycare kids play with coffee beans brought in by Starbucks for a morning of fun and crafts Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

The company picks a charity or nonprofit to give back to each year.

“We want the community to know they are welcome,” said McKenzie Newcomer, the assistant store manager for the Sterling Starbucks who organized the activities.

Children participated in different coffee-themed crafts, including gluing coffee beans to coloring pages and digging into a sensory table filled with coffee beans. There was also a balloon drop.

Starbucks also supplied a bunch of fun balloons that the kids could play with Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Dixon. The Dixon store is expecting an August 19 opening.

Starbucks also supplied a bunch of fun balloons that the kids could play with Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Dixon. The Dixon store is expecting an August 19 opening. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

“We want to help our community and help our town grow, and we are more than excited to open in Dixon,” she said.

Newcomer said Starbucks is expanding into more rural areas, especially off I-88. A new Starbucks recently opened in Rochelle, and there are two in DeKalb that are part of the I-88 district.

Having a Starbucks will help bolster visitor traffic and tourism, as well as provide a cafe option for early birds, she said.

DixonSterlingBusinessSauk ValleyPremium
Rachel Rodgers

Rachel Rodgers

Rachel Rodgers joined Sauk Valley Media in 2016 covering local government in Dixon and Lee County.