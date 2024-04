MORRISON — The annual election of officers was held during the April meeting of American Legion Post 328 in Morrison.

Results are as follows: Larry Zuidema, Commander; Dennis VanZuiden, Senior Vice Commander; Bill Brackemyer, Junior Vice Commander; Korey Ziegler, Adjutant; Finance Officer and Sergeant-at-Arms, Jerry Brearton; Ken Brainerd, Service Officer; and Garry Seaman, Chaplain.

For more information, go to www.morrisonamericanlegion.org.