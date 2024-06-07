Sterling’s Austin, Stingley receive Roscoe Eades Award

Sterling High School announced via social media Thursday that seniors Lucas Austin and Sienna Stingley were this year’s recipients of the Roscoe Eades Award, which is given to one male and one female athlete who have had the greatest contributions to Golden Warriors athletics over their prep careers.

Austin, who is committed to play football at West Virginia, finished as Sterling’s all-time leading scorer in basketball. He also received the Don Morris Award in May, which is given to Western Big 6 Conference multisport athletes who also excel in school and other activities.

Stingley receives the award after a record-setting softball career in which she set the single-season school strikeout record of 279 this spring. The Western Big 6 Conference MVP in softball also played volleyball. She is committed to play softball for Rock Valley College in Rockford.