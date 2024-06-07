Rock Falls man charged with disseminating images of child sexual abuse

ROCK FALLS – A Rock Falls man has been charged with dissemination of images of child sexual abuse.

Adam O. Davis, 39, of Rock Falls, is charged with five counts of disseminating the images, according to a news release issued by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2.

According to the release, state police agents executed a search warrant Thursday, June 6, at a residence in the 1400 block of Avenue A in Rock Falls after an extensive investigation into the dissemination of child sex abuse images via a computer program. Evidence was gathered as a result of the search warrant, and Davis was taken into custody and transported to the Whiteside County Jail, according to the release.

Davis remains held in the Whiteside County Jail, according to court documents. HIs next court appearance is set for 1 p.m. June 17.

According to the release, Illinois State Police provides resources for parents and the public to report crimes against children, as well as for victims to start their path toward healing and recovery. Anonymous tips can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s cyber tipline at www.cybertipline.com. For resources for survivors of sexual abuse, visit missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.