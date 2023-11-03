University of Illinois Extension offers events, activities

Homemade Ice Cream - Big and Small Gardening, 4 p.m. Nov. 7, Winfred Knox Library, Franklin Grove: Want to learn more about gardening? The Lee County Master Gardeners have started their gardening series again, ”Big and Small Gardening.” This series will be the first Tuesday of each month at the Winfred Knox Library in Franklin Grove, with alternating months offering a youth program at 4 p.m. or an adult program at 6 p.m. Join the Master Gardeners for a youth lesson Nov. 7 to learn all about homemade ice cream. One may register for these programs by calling the library at 815-456-2823.

A Rose By Another Name, Saturday with a Master Gardener, 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 11, Whiteside Extension Office, Sterling: University of Illinois Extension Whiteside Master Gardeners offers Saturday with a Master Gardener Series. Explore gardening on the second Saturday of each month at the Whiteside Extension office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling, from 10 a.m. to noon. Discover the Elizabethan Garden revealed in Shakespeare’s plays. Registration is required and can be completed at go.illinois.edu/whitesidesaturdays

Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Nov. 13, Whiteside Extension Office, Sterling: Join University of Illinois Extension Educator Kara Schweitzer each month as she leads participants through interactive activities designed to exercise the brain to maintain and enhance cognitive function and memory. We will be offering this program at the Whiteside Extension Office. New participants are welcome to join at any time. Register by calling the office at 815-632-3611 or online at go.illinois.edu/witsfitness .

Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Nov. 13, KSB Town Square Center, Dixon: Join University of Illinois Extension Educator Kara Schweitzer each month as she leads participants through interactive activities designed to exercise the brain to maintain and enhance cognitive function and memory. We will be offering this program at the Edward Murphy Room at KSB Town Square, 101 W Second St. New participants are welcome to join at any time.

Cooking with Vegetables, Carroll County Master Gardeners, 5 p.m., Nov. 13, Thomson Library: Join Master Gardener Nancy Gmitro at the Thomson Library for a lesson on cooking with pumpkins. Learn the basics of planting, harvesting, and creating recipes using pumpkins. This is the last meeting of this series until March 2024. To register for this program, contact the library at 815-259-2480.

Planning and Growing Vegetables Through the Seasons, Four Seasons Gardening, 1:30 p.m., Nov. 28, online: The gardening season is wrapping up, but it is never too early to begin planning for next year’s garden. Learn how to get the most out of a vegetable garden with tips for planning, planting, and garden maintenance for every season. Four Seasons Gardening sessions led by Extension’s horticulture experts are free to attend, and registration is required at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons. Planning and Growing Vegetables Through the Seasons will be offered at 1:30 p.m. online Nov. 28.

Scented Gifts, Nov. 28, 5 p.m., Savanna Library: All ages will enjoy this hands-on lesson at the Savanna Library on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 5 p.m. Carroll County Master Gardeners will present Scented Gifts. A brief lesson on aromatherapy and essential oils will be discussed, and participants will make bath salts and sugar scrubs to enjoy at home or give as a holiday gift. Call the library to register at 815-273-3714. Registrations are limited to 12.

Homemade Ice Cream, Big and Small Gardening, Dec. 5, 6 p.m. Winfred Knox Library, Franklin Grove: Wouldn’t it be terrific for all ages to learn more about gardening? The Lee County Master Gardeners have started their gardening series again, " Big and Small Gardening.” This series will be held at the Winfred Knox Library in Franklin Grove the first Tuesday of each month, with alternating months offering a youth program at 4 p.m. or an adult program at 6 p.m. Join the Master Gardeners for an adult lesson on Dec. 5 to learn all about homemade ice cream. One may register for these programs by calling the library at 815-456-2823.

Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop, Dec. 7, 10:30 a.m. - Noon, York Township Public Library, Thomson: Join University of Illinois Extension Educator Kara Schweitzer each month as she leads participants through interactive activities designed to exercise the brain to maintain and enhance cognitive function and memory. We will be offering this program at the Thomson Public Library; new participants are welcome to join at any time. Register by calling the library at 815-259-2480.

Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop, Dec 7, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Mt. Carroll Public Library: Join University of Illinois Extension Educator Kara Schweitzer each month as she leads participants through interactive activities designed to exercise the brain to maintain and enhance cognitive function and memory. We will be offering this program at the Mt. Carroll Public Library; new participants are welcome to join at any time. Register by calling the library at 815-244-1751.

Fireside chat with a Master Gardener, Dec. 9, 9 a.m., Dec. 16, 10 a.m., Sterling Public Library: Whiteside County Master Gardeners are offering a meet and greet at the Sterling Public Library; join us for refreshments and a fireside chat with a Master Gardener on Dec. 9, at 9 a.m. in the upstairs conference room and on Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. in the Genealogy area. Registration is encouraged. Register by calling the library 815-625-1370.

Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop, Dec. 11, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Whiteside Extension Office, Sterling: Join University of Illinois Extension Educator Kara Schweitzer each month as she leads participants through interactive activities designed to exercise the brain to maintain and enhance cognitive function and memory. We will be offering this program at the Whiteside Extension Office; new participants are welcome to join at any time. Register by calling the office at 815-632-3611 or online at go.illinois.edu/witsfitness .

Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop, Dec 11, 1 to 2:30 p.m., KSB Town Square Center, Dixon: Join University of Illinois Extension Educator Kara Schweitzer each month as she leads participants through interactive activities designed to exercise the brain to maintain and enhance cognitive function and memory. We will be offering this program at the Edward Murphy Room at KSB Town Square, 101 W Second St.; new participants are welcome to join at any time.