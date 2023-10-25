The Local Scene: Halloween happenings, ‘Radium Girls’ on tap for weekend in the Sauk Valley

1. Biz Boo trick-or-treat in Rock Falls: Rock Falls RB&W Park will be the site of Biz Boo from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Registered businesses also will host trick-or-treaters at their business storefronts.

2. Treat Street in Dixon: Join KSB Hospital and Discover Dixon for downtown Dixon’s annual Treat Street! From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, all the ghouls and goblins can visit KSB’s Town Square Center Circle Drive, 102 S. Hennepin Ave., and participating downtown businesses for some Halloween treats.

3. “Radium Girls,” Centennial Auditorium, Sterling: Sterling High School will present “Radium Girls” by D.W. Gregory on Friday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 29, at Centennial Auditorium, 1608 Fourth Ave., Sterling. Based on a true story, the girls were factory workers who contracted radiation poisoning from painting watch dials with luminous paint containing radium. After being told that the paint was harmless, the women in each facility ingested deadly amounts of radium after being instructed to “point” their brushes with their lips in order to give them a fine tip. Some also painted their fingernails, faces and teeth with the glowing substance. Performances of this one-hour production will begin at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28 and 2 p.m. Oct. 29. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for students. The box office is open from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can be bought online at centennialauditorium.org.

4. Morrison Fall Fest: Morrison’s Fall Fest and parade will be Saturday, Oct. 28. Parade registration begins at 12:30 p.m. near Community State Bank. The parade begins at 1 p.m. on the east side of Main Street and ends at Gateway Credit Union, 200 N. Base St. Fall Fest will follow on Main Street. All participants will receive treat bags, and prizes will be awarded for best costumes. Call the Morrison Chamber of Commerce at 815-772-3757. Parade will go on rain or shine.

5. Mt. Carroll Pumpkin Fest: The Pumpkin Fest will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. A farmers market runs throughout the day, beginning at 8 a.m. The Kids and Critters costume parade starts at 10 a.m. at the corner of Clay and Main streets. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be music in the bandstand. Touch-a-truck is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and features Mt. Carroll service vehicles at the bottom of lower Market Street by the Galena Street bridge. There will be contests throughout the day.