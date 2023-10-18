The Local Scene: ‘101 Dalmations’, chili cookoff, ‘Piano Man’ tribute

1. “101 Dalmations Kids”: In a loving home in the city of London, canine parents Pongo and Perdita happily raise their Dalmatian puppies until the monstrous Cruella De Vil plots to steal them for her new fur coat. Join all the dogs of London as they daringly rescue the puppies from Cruella’s bumbling henchmen. Woodlawn Arts Academy’s performances of the musical theater production are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at Centennial Auditorium, 1608 Fourth Ave., Sterling.

2. Chicken and noodle dinner: Set from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Coleta United Methodist Church, the meal includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans or corn and choice of salad, dessert and drink. You can dine in or opt for carryout. A free-will donation will be used to benefit mission programs.

3. Dixon Elks Lodge’s annual Chili Cook-Off: Scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Dixon Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road, the event is for the whole family. Proceeds will go to help children with disabilities through Lee County Dixon Elks Children’s Care Corp. The rules and entry form are available at the lodge. Teams can enter the day of the event. There are no late fees. The entry per team costs $20. While mom and dad are sampling the chili, the children will be entertained with a bounce house, squirt ball, hula hoops and bubbles. There also will be chalk available for drawing on the sidewalk. The DJ this year will be Rusty Loomis. There is a $5 charge per person to enter. Children younger than 5 get in free. For information about the cook-off or Dixon Elks Lodge 779, call 815-288-3557.

4. Bishop Hill Historical Site program: Bryan Engelbrecht, a site services specialist with the Historical Preservation Division of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, will present a program on the history of the Bishop Hill Historical Site at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, at the Lee County Historical and Genealogical library, 113 S. Hennepin Ave., in Dixon. Bishop Hill was founded in 1846 by Eric Janson and his followers as a utopian community. It brought Swedish settlers to the area and is located near Galva. The library is wheelchair-accessible, and the public is welcome. The event is free.

5. “Piano Men, a Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel”: The “Piano Men” show features nonstop Elton John and Billy Joel tributes combined into one night of incredible music and showmanship at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Piano man Brian Harris and his backup band, the Mad Hatters, are a group of seasoned and talented rock ’n’ roll professionals who bring the best in a tribute to two favorite piano men. For information, call 815-275-2035.