One injured when smoke fills Dixon apartment

DIXON – One person was sent to the hospital after smoke filled an apartment on Galena Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Dixon firefighters were dispatched shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a general fire alarm at 215 S. Galena Ave. Crews arrived on scene and were told there was an individual inside a smoke-filled apartment, according to a press release.

Fire crews forced entry into the apartment and the person was removed and treated. He was transported by Advance EMS to KSB Hospital. The building was ventilated and no other residents were displaced. Crews were clear of the scene at 7:30 p.m.

Dixon City Fire Department was assisted by Dixon Rural Fire Department, Advance EMS and the Dixon Police Department.