Sterling Schools Foundation will celebrate Centennial Auditorium’s 25th year

STERLING – The Sterling Schools Foundation will celebrate Centennial Auditorium’s 25th birthday with band and choir performances and a singing competition Saturday, Oct. 14.

The event begins at 7 p.m. All ticket revenue from the concert and additional donations received that night will be the initial investment in Centennial Auditorium’s second-generation fundraising campaign.

”It’s so hard to believe that the fundraising campaign and the opening of the auditorium was a quarter of a century ago,” said Jim Spencer, Class of 1986 and SSF executive director. “The auditorium has become a community treasure. It’s been exciting to watch an entire generation of kids literally grow up on that stage.

“This event, in a way, marks the end of the first generation of auditorium performances and launches the second. That initial fundraising campaign carried us through construction and 25 years of operations. We now have to look forward to ensuring we have the funding necessary to get us to 2048 and the auditorium’s 50th birthday.”

Over 50 alumni, ranging from the class of 1956 through the class of 2023, have signed up to participate in Sterling High School alumni and current students’ band and choir performances that evening.

The $2,500 Centennial Auditorium “Star of the Stage” singing competition also will be featured..

Following auditions this summer, five alumni were selected as finalists in the “Star of the Stage” competition. They are Marissa Hollenback, Class of 1999; Annabelle Chattic, Class of 2013; Evan Lobdell, Class of 2016; Danae Palmer, Class of 2021; and Emma Stroup, Class of 2023.

This group of esteemed vocalists will compete for a $2,500 winner-take-all prize. In addition, current Sterling High School students Brinley Francis, Henry Oberg, Trinity Pankey and Cole Stumpenhorst will compete for a separate $500 scholarship prize.

Audience members will choose the “Star of the Stage” winners using their smartphones.

”We are excited about the talent that will be on stage on October 14,” said Spencer. “Those in attendance will have a tough time choosing the winners. I can’t wait to see how it all plays out.”

Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased online at www.CentennialAuditorium.org/events. The Centennial Auditorium Box Office will be open Oct. 10-13 from 3-6 p.m. each day. Tickets can also be ordered by phone at 815-622-3248.