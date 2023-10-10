Dixon K9 succumbs to cancer

DIXON – The Dixon Police Department announced Tuesday that K-9 Hery had passed away, following a battle with cancer.

“Born in Holland in 2013, Hery was identified as an ideal service dog candidate and relocated to Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania. It was there that he met his future partner, Officer Ryan McWethy. The duo trained together for 6 weeks before returning to Dixon in November 2014 to patrol the streets together,” a post on social media said.

In his 9 years with the Dixon Police Department, Hery had many notable accomplishments.

“Once, while tracking an armed domestic violence suspect, Hery located the firearm hidden up in a tree. On another occasion he apprehended a suspect hiding in an attic while attempting to evade police. He also assisted in numerous search and rescue operations and located narcotics in countless homes and vehicles,” the post said.

“Hery enjoyed greeting students and staff at Reagan Middle School, destroying Kong toys, stealing food off the desks of unsuspecting officers, and repeatedly chewing Officer McWethy’s squad car seat when Officer McWethy had the audacity to leave him in the car while responding to a call. K-9 Hery will be greatly missed and we thank him for his service!”