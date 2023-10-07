Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed September 22-29, 2023

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Wende M. Slusser to Megaen Toth, 508 E. Seventh St., Sterling, $23,000.

Joseph P. McDonald to Abel L. Hernandez, 1302 Dillon Ave., Sterling, $36,000.

Mark D. and Dawn A. Nardini to Richard A. and Jennie I. Brauer, 1401 Shore Acres Road, Rock Falls, $235,000.

Arlyn L. Mennenga Trust, Vonda Miller, trustee, to Vonda V. Miller, one parcel on Hazel Road, Sterling, $191,926.

Arlyn L. Mennenga Trust, Vonda Miller, trustee, to Edward R. Habben, one parcel on Hazel Road, $723,144.

Donald A. and Linda K. Ebersole to Karen K. Bramm, 15575 Bunker Hill Road, Morrison, $19,900.

Brianne E. Wolf to Gary L. and Kathryn J. Sandrock, one parcel in Montmorency Township, $13,300.

Cody L. and Jessica A. Frey to Dylan Hollenbach, 410 W. Second St., Prophetstown, $130,000.

JP Morgan Chase Bank to Brad Long, 218 Ave. C, Rock Falls, $22,000.

Lawanda Koenig to David R. Cochran, 223 W. Second St., Rock Falls, $69,650.

Dawn M. Nielsen to Josette M. Wyatt, 2801 Pine St., Rock Falls, $129,900.

Kenneth M. Hodge Estate and Ruth Crowe to Haley and Jade Dowd, 1706 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $130,000.

Kathleen S. Steder to Steven M. Fordham, 1705 11th Ave., Sterling, $147,000.

Haley M. and Jade Dowd to Cameron Gabriel Gonzalez, 1009 W. Second St., Rock Falls, $95,000.

Halie A. Decrane to Marion Wesley and Janet L. Hall, 108 W. Main St., Tampico, $58,000.

David N. Schwenk to Kelli Dean and Nickolas J. Wright, 804 W. Humphrey Ave., Rock Falls, $129,900.

Donald Peppers to Michael Brown, 708 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls, $119,500.

Lakeview Loan Servicing to Ayden Paul Young, 302 E. North St., Morrison, $32,500.

Lawrence L. Bruckner to Kristina N. Smith and Jordan Hussang, 404 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $25,000.

Gary L. and Gregory A. Sandrock to Benjamin L. Hoffman Sr., 29194B Deer Valley Drive, Deer Grove, $153,000.

Kyle J. and Cierra D. Moore to Madeline Gasso and Alejandro Escalante, 516 E. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, $251,000.

Gregory Royden Layn to Chad J. and Maria Clary, 1203 Ninth Ave., Rock Falls, $108,000.

Nancy T. Saunders to Amanda Rhodes, 1204 Harvey Drive, Sterling, $85,000.

Henry Carl and Elizabeth Ellen Elgersma Trust to Reese Voeltz, 1018 Eighth St., Erie, $55,000.

Quit claim deeds

Timothy A. Castillo to Taj Ruffin, 214 Sixth St., Rock Falls, $0.

Walter C. Arthurs to Peyton A. Arthurs, 802 Jackson St., Prophetstown, $0.

Trustees deeds

Gene R. and Beverly Voss to Steven W. and Mildred Woods, 901 14th St., Fulton, $156,501.

Heide Family Trust to Cathy Staker, 808 E. 16th St., Sterling, $84,000.

Joan E. Velde Trust, Sauk Valley Bank, trustee, to Austin Babcock and Savanah Davis, 706 W. 13th St., Sterling, $109,900.

Sandoval Family Trust, Celia C. Sandoval, trustee, to Pete and Erika Surges, 501 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $90,000.

Arthur W. Frommelt Trust to Donald William Crowe, 1403 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $121,000.

Executors deeds

Keith Smail Estate to Radu D. Talpos, 21785 Brooks Road, Prophetstown, $169,000.

Jeffrey E. Cedro Estate to Christopher A. and Mary R. Troye, 1705 39th Ave., Sterling, $300,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

William R. Kreps to Kayla Gridley, 830 N. Dement Ave., Dixon, $88,500.

Paul C. Gech to Classic Investments LLC, 109 S. Appleton St., Amboy, $18,500.

Francisco J. Guzman to Rosa Maria Mendoza and Miguel Boruch Gonzalez-Villanueva, block 17, lot 288, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,000.

Paul J. Haywood, Mary M. Loy and Deborah L. Lafferty to Vincent and Susan D. Cappa, block 9, lots 32-33, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $58,500.

Jose Manuel Torres to Phillip E. Sepulveda, block 17, lot 114, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $28,000.

Raymond P. and Elizabeth A. Dudek to Joel and Liz Annabel Garcia, block 10, lot 35, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $7,000.

Darcy Dekker to Jason Mark and Alicia M. Joyce, block 25, lot 63, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $13,000.

David Troccoil to Jeffrey Robert and Allison M. Clift, block 23, lot 159, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $25,500.

Vicki Lopez, also Frausto, and Angel Lopez to Paula Hernandez, block 17, lot 203, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

Alice E. Allen to Evelyn Irasema Hernandez, block 1, lot 109, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $40,000.

Antonio and Martha P. Gonzalez to Antonio T. Aguilera, block 26, lot 53, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

Gabriel and Elizabeth M. Rubio to Judith and Sara Stewart, 1207 Goral Court, Dixon, $182,000.

Kathleen H. Mekeel to Heather Steger, 514 E. Main St., Amboy, $185,000.

Diana Marie Sandberg to Melvin Burgett, 562 Pine Meadow Drive, Dixon, $145,000.

Richard A. Plock to Dark Land Trust No. 1, 511 Van Buren Ave., Dixon, $25,000.

Victoria A. Conderman to David J. and Ladonna S. Nauman, 235 W. Clark St., Amboy, $265,000.

VJ Investments LLC to Lighthouse Investments LLC, one parcel in East Grove Township, $1,404,060.

Hvarre Holdings LLC to Donald E. and Sheri R. Hill Trust, Sheri R. Hill, trustee, 727 Yingling Drive, Dixon, $265,000.

Bradley C. Frechmann to Nadine and Jonathan Nedza, 2369 McGirr Road, Ashton, $205,000.

Linda L. Kish to Andrew Joseph Diehl, 910 Hemlock Ave., Dixon, $139,000.

Joseph F. Keller to C. Amy Palmer Living Trust, 707 N. Fourth St., Ashton, $125,000.

Quit claim deeds

U.S. Bank N.A. to Daniel A. and Katherine Sigwards, 122 W. Boyd St., Dixon, $148,000.

Lucia L. and Efren Lugo Jr. and Lilia and Jose Birano to Neri Lopez, block 5, lot 200, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $6,000.

Jennifer Showalter to Juan and Guadalupe Gonzalez Guerrero, block 5, lot 218, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $7,500.

Sunnyhill Mortgage Note Fund 2021 LLC to CWS Investments Inc., 913 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $19,000.

Trustees deeds

Howard E. and Lois H. Morris Living Trust, Howard E. and Lois H. Morris, trustees, to Cecilia Pineda Ibarra, block 9, lot 49, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

Howard E. and Lois H. Morris Living Trust, Howard E. and Lois H. Morris, trustees, to Alma L. Elizondo and Daniel Elizondo Garcia, block 9, lot 50, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $8,500.

Deeds

Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings LLC Series SH1 to Jonathan Omar Guerrero, 1858 Center St., Lee Center, $72,000.

Deed in trust

Glenda R. Gray-Dixon to Tornquist Family Trust, Pam Tornquist, trustee, 16 N. Metcalf Ave., Amboy, $37,500.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

GSN Rental Properties LLC to Rebecca S. and Adam K. Hazzard, 207 E. Fourth St., Byron, $205,000.

Connor Lincoln to Eubanks Family Trust, Carol L. Eubanks, trustee, 208 S. Campbell Ave., Polo, $138,850.

Robert L. and Robin L. Kiesling to Paul E. and Tabatha N. Hayenga, 921 N. Kingsway Lane, Byron, $160,000.

Robert E. Baker to Vincent Ambeau, 501 W. First St., Mount Morris, $82,500.

Janette L. Krontz to William and Hanna Gibson, 304 E. Mason St., Polo, $110,000.

The late John J. McCue by heirs to Kevin Horstman, 6127 N. Oak Drive, Stillman Valley, $127,500.

The late June R. Peterson by heirs to Donald G. and Barbara L. Roberts, 8439 N Kishwaukee Road, Byron, $150,195.

Lucinda Ashton to Matthew Lynn and Barbara Marie Gaul, 202 S. West St., Byron, $176,475.

Steven G. Rains to Matthew and Jamie Evans, 4412 E. Ridgeview Lane, Byron, $389,900.

Charles Lynn and Elizabeth Jean Boerema to Jacob Warford, 102 S. Ninth St., Rochelle, $106,000.

Laurrel Hayes to Jose Juan Barajas Lopes and Eva Marie Barajas, 516 N. 10th St., Rochelle, $78,000.

Jeffrey D. and Lorna K. Parker to Boots, Bows and Mudpies LLC, 118 S. Pine St., Stillman Valley, $75,000.

Tyler J. Hagemann to Erin L. Folk, 609 S. Eighth St., Oregon, $112,500.

Larry C., Debra, Steven L. and Roberta Bryant to Jay Wyeth Trust 800, Jay Wyeth, trustee, 800 W. Ave B, Rochelle, $210,000.

Thomas M. and Louise A. Bemis to Don and Julie Delbert, 306 S. Seventh St., Oregon, $195,000.

Quit claim deed

Johnny A. Elrod to Deanna Koruba, 600 S. 10th St., Oregon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Melvin and Dean Johnson Trust 1001, Bruce T. Johnson and Christine L. Ware, trustees, to Joseph P. Cox Jr., 105 E. Diamond St., Byron, $93,000.

John and Darla M. Batjes Trust Agreement, John and Darla M. Batjes, trustees, to Paul Michael and Tammy Homman, 7198 S. Rock Nation Road, Dixon, $147,500.

Carol Deemer Trust 101, Carol Deemer, trustee, to Marilyn F. Miller, 108 W. First St., Mount Morris, $135,000.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trust 102498609, Chicago Title Land Trust Co., trustee, to Steven J. Heck, 509 N. Woodland Drive, Dixon, $143,000.

Executor deeds

Katherine L. Behan and estate of Paul F. Behan, the late Paul F. Behan by executor, to Betty Jean Thoreson, 805 S. Eighth St., Oregon, $105,000.

The late Jean L. Finkbeiner by executor to Janette L. Krontz, 304 E. Mason St., Polo, $0.

Sheriff’s deed

Ogle County sheriff and Gregory F. Spengler to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 410 N. Franklin Ave., Polo, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office