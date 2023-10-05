October 05, 2023
Vaile Park site of grand opening ceremony

By Alex T. Paschal
Molly Oliver gives Eldon Hubbell, 4, a shove on the new 100 foot zipline at Vaile Park in Dixon during the grand opening Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

Molly Oliver gives Eldon Hubbell, 4, a shove on the new 100 foot zipline at Vaile Park in Dixon during the grand opening Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal)

There’s been an unveiling at Vaile.

The Dixon Park District officially opened its newest and biggest modern playground with a ceremony Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

Vaile Park, at 251 Custer Ave., recently underwent a $250,000 addition to the park’s facilities with new playground features, including a zip line, a climbing wall, slides, ladders and swings. The ground surrounding the play area is a soft, rubberized material to make playtime safer. The playground also has been designated a National Demonstration Site, which means it meets the best practices in youth fitness through six different exercises.

The 100-foot zip line, one of only 10 in Illinois, is the highlight of the park and will be joined by a gaga ball pit, a local Eagle Scout’s community project. The district also plans to renovate the basketball court pending notification of a grant. With three school buses dropping off students in the area, the park is expected to a be a popular attraction.

