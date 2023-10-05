Vaile Park site of grand opening ceremony

There’s been an unveiling at Vaile.

The Dixon Park District officially opened its newest and biggest modern playground with a ceremony Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

Vaile Park, at 251 Custer Ave., recently underwent a $250,000 addition to the park’s facilities with new playground features, including a zip line, a climbing wall, slides, ladders and swings. The ground surrounding the play area is a soft, rubberized material to make playtime safer. The playground also has been designated a National Demonstration Site, which means it meets the best practices in youth fitness through six different exercises.

The 100-foot zip line, one of only 10 in Illinois, is the highlight of the park and will be joined by a gaga ball pit, a local Eagle Scout’s community project. The district also plans to renovate the basketball court pending notification of a grant. With three school buses dropping off students in the area, the park is expected to a be a popular attraction.