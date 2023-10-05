5 Things to do in the Sauk Valley: Beard contests, fall festivals, more

1. The Rock Falls Lumberjack Show and Beard Contest Saturday, Oct. 7, Selmi’s Greenhouse & Farm Market, 1206 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls: The Rock Falls Lumberjack Show and Beard Contest will feature a team of Lumberjacks from Minnesota-based LJ Enterprises. Performances are scheduled for 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. A beard contest begins at 2 p.m., and winners will be selected in five categories, including longest beard, best groomed and crowd favorite.

Rock Falls Tourism hosted a beard contest at last year's Lumberjack show. Winners for the longest beards were Dustin Coughenour (from left), Ron Ludlow and Tim Hantel. This year's show and contest are Saturday. (Alex Paschal)

2. Fall Festival - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, in downtown Fulton: Fall-themed activities and family fun events are planned for Fulton’s annual Fall Festival. A Kids Zone will be available with bounce houses, train rides, a Barbie selfie station, face painting, pumpkin painting and a corn box. Live music with Dan Peart will entertain the crowd from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and with Jen Craft Acoustic from 2 to 4 p.m. Show off your beard at the Best Beard Contest. Judging will be at 2 p.m. onstage. An adult after party will be from 5 to 8 p.m. featuring Lynn Allen Band at the FFC Beer Tent at de Immigrant Windmill. There will be food vendors, including B&T Smokin’ BBQ, Boogie’s Breads & Such, Cindy’s Shaved Ice, Dlectable Dlites, Eagle Brew, FHS FFA Caramel Apple Stand, Glazey Daze, Homemade Amish Cookies, Kelley Girls, Kevin G. Kettlecorn, Krumpets, Mahala Sweet Treats, Morrison Kiwanis sandwich sale, Shelby Raes Italian Ice and Custard, Steam Anchor, The Bear’s Nest, The Main Squeeze and The Pour on 84. Vendors will be selling goods. Also, Early American Crafters bring the Heritage Canyon to life from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Free shuttle rides will take you from downtown to the canyon. There will be a $2 charge for adults and $1 for children to enter the canyon.

3. Autumn on Parade - Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, Oregon: The free, family-friendly 52nd annual Autumn on Parade is set for Oct. 7 and 8, with most events and activities taking place in and around downtown Oregon. This year’s theme is “Spooktacular Spirit.” Festival staples include craft booths on the Ogle County Courthouse Square and surrounding streets, a food court, a tractor and car show at Oregon Park East, the Olde English Faire at Stronghold Camp & Retreat Center, a 60/40 raffle, and a 5K/Fun Run and Harvest Time Parade. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday. A schedule of events can be found at AutumnOnParade.com.

The Oregon Fire Department raises the flag at the start of the 2022 Harvest Time Parade during the 51st Autumn on Parade festival in downtown Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

4. End Polio Now Walk, 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, Rock Falls: The eighth annual End Polio Now Walk will be Saturday, Oct. 7, at Centennial Park along the Hennepin Canal rain or shine. Only lightning will cancel the event. Registration is free, beginning at 8:15 a.m. in the Larson Shelter, with coffee and granola bars before the walk begins at 9 a.m. A short program on the progress of polio eradication efforts will be shared by the host Rotarians, and a group photo will be taken. Donations are welcome, and a free T-shirt will be given for a minimum $25 donation while supplies last. The event is sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Dixon, Rock Falls, Sterling Noon, Walnut and SVCC Rotaract.

5. Hair Band Night - 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll: This Hair Band tribute night has the look and sound of all your favorite hair band bangers Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses, Motley Crue, Poison, Van Halen and more. Tickets are $30 ($25 for TLP Subscribers). For information, go to app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=174785.

