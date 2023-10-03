End Polio Now Walk set for Saturday in Rock Falls

The eighth annual End Polio Now Walk will be held at Centennial Park along the Hennepin Canal on Saturday, Oct. 7, rain or shine. Only lightning will cancel the event. Registration is free of charge beginning at 8:15 a.m. in the Larson Shelter, with coffee and granola bars before the walk begins at 9 a.m. A short program on the progress of polio eradication efforts will be shared by hosting Rotarians and a group photo will be taken. Donations are welcomed and for a minimum of $25 a free T-shirt will be given as long as the supply lasts. The event is sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Dixon, Rock Falls, Sterling Noon, Walnut and SVCC Rotaract. Pictured: Cheryl Faber (left), Eric Epps, Sarah Willey, Bob Sondgeroth and Betty Clementz.

The eighth annual End Polio Now Walk will be held at Centennial Park along the Hennepin Canal on Saturday, October 7 rain or shine. Only lightning will cancel the event. Registration is free of charge beginning at 8:15 a.m.in the Larson Shelter with coffee and granola bars before the walk begins at 9:00 a.m. A short program on the progress of polio eradication efforts will be shared by hosting Rotarians and a group photo will be taken. Donations are welcomed and for a minimum of $25 a free T shirt will be given as long as the supply lasts. The event is sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Dixon, Rock Falls, Sterling Noon, Walnut and SVCC Rotaract. Pictured: Cheryl Faber (left), Eric Epps, Sarah Willey, Bob Sondgeroth and Betty Clementz. (Alex T. Paschal)