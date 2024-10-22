Reach out to certified menopause practitioner for symptom management

Menopause is a topic that would not have come up in polite conversation years ago but these days there is more research available, and more attention being paid, to addressing a woman’s physical and mental health needs during this big “change” in her life.

From that body of research, we are learning more about the many symptoms that can be associated with changing hormone levels, and more about the benefits and risks of therapies used to treat symptoms and protect long-term health.

Hot flashes may be the most widely recognized symptom suffered by women who are transitioning to menopause (a period of time known as perimenopause), but there are many others, including changes in the monthly cycle, night sweats, sleep problems, mood changes, and brain fog. I was surprised to learn that my hip pain, dry eyes and itchy ears might also be attributed to hormonal changes.

While these symptoms can be annoying and even debilitating for some, they are mostly temporary. More concerning is that the hormonal changes a woman experiences up to and after menopause can also affect her cardiovascular health and bone health.

Hormone replacement therapy was once regularly prescribed to treat symptoms related to menopause. It fell out of favor because of a perceived increase in cardiovascular disease risk. With more information available that thinking has changed. These days the use of hormone replacement therapy has seen a resurgence, but its use is more nuanced than it once was.

If you have been experiencing symptoms of pre- or peri-menopause, you may wish to seek out a certified menopause practitioner and see if they can help to manage your symptoms, as treatment at the appropriate time could also affect your overall health going forward. It’s important to find a doctor that specializes. Many medical providers, even if their specialty is women’s health, are not well versed in the ins and outs of menopause or current in their understanding of hormone therapy.

There is an organization that is working to change that. The Menopause Society (formerly The North American Menopause Society) was formed in 1989 as a resource for health professionals to address the needs of their patients who are experiencing menopause. The Menopause Society funds research and provides education for providers and patients alike. Providers can become certified as menopause practitioners and their website maintains a directory of certified providers.

You can find The Menopause Society provider directory at https://portal.menopause.org/NAMS/NAMS/Directory/Menopause-Practitioner.aspx .

- Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.