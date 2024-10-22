Gutierrez is Sterling High School September student of the month

STERLING — Adamari Gutierrez has been named Sterling High School student of the month for September.

A senior, she is the daughter of Mario and Irma Rocio Gutierrez and has two siblings, Dylan and Bryan.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find anatomy with Nicole Schlemer really engaging not only because of the material of the class but because of the way Schlemer teaches the class. She allows us to have say in activities we do and always prepares us for every assignment, lab or test.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: My post-graduation plans are to attend a university and enter a pre-physicians assistant program. Once I graduate I hope to specialize in either pediatrics or obstetrics/gynecology. I also hope to come back to Sterling since I love the community.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My top favorite extracurricular would have to be Student Council. It holds a special place in my heart because of how welcoming and supporting everyone is. I also love tennis because of all the close friends it has brought me. I have met some of my best friends through the sport.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: Senior sunrise was truly such a memorable event. As president of the senior class I helped planned it and seeing the seniors enjoy the morning to ourselves. Also seeing the realization that we are not kids anymore. That memory I hope stays with me and all the seniors who attended.

What is your hope for the future?: In the future I hope to be a physician assistant in either OB/GYN or pediatrics and hopefully to come back to Sterling and work at CGH in order to be close to my family and because I love the community.