September 27, 2023
Shaw Local
Magklaris awarded Best of Show at Grand Detour festival

By Shaw Local News Network
Linda Magklaris is pictured with Judge Jessica Modica at the Grand Detour Arts Festival (Photo provided by Deb Deets)

GRAND DETOUR – Linda Magklaris was awarded Best of Show for her submission at the 74th Grand Detour Arts Festival on Sunday, Sept. 10. Her work was in mixed media.

Other award winners include: Mari Jo Schunaman, The Tradition Continues; Stuart Roddy, Best Oil/Acrylic; Joanne Farrey, Honorable Mention Oil/Acrylic; Margaret Rogowski, Best Jewelry; David Radionoff, Honorable Mention Jewelry; Charles Kerr, Best Photography;  Letha Catalina, Honorable Mention Photography; Nancy Ocken, Best 3-D; Priscilla Osborne, Honorable Mention 3-D; Kevin Deets, Best Woodworking; John Carroll, Honorable Mention Woodworking; Donna Smith, Best Drawing/Watercolor; Whitley Cuevas, Honorable Mention Drawing/Watercolor; Letha Catalina, Purchase Patron GD Township; Kay Wood/Lois Smith, Purchase Patron Sauk Valley Media.

  • Best of show in student art was Eoghan Good for Two Faces Like Pablo Picasso.
  • Kindergarten to second grade group: first, Finley Wolford; second, Coleson Goodwin; third, Khloe Stark; Honorable Mention, Sloan Perino; Judge’s Choice, Evanston Gumbiner.
  • Grades 3 through 5: first, Delia Rich; second, Brison Fenwick; third, Jaron Walter; Honorable Mention, Blaine Flikkema; Judge’s Choice, Genevieve Billiet.
  • Grades 6 through 8: first, Hayden Hunsburger; second, Chloie Flanagan; third, Devin Burrs; Honorable Mention, Izabel Dorwaldt; Judge’s Choice, Devin Burrs.
  • Grades 9 through 12: first, Sophia Stender; second, Macklynn Rager; third, Sophia Stender; Honorable Mention, Alanya Benton; Judge’s Choice, Rylyn Karrow.
