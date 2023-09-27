Magklaris awarded Best of Show at Grand Detour festival

GRAND DETOUR – Linda Magklaris was awarded Best of Show for her submission at the 74th Grand Detour Arts Festival on Sunday, Sept. 10. Her work was in mixed media.

Other award winners include: Mari Jo Schunaman, The Tradition Continues; Stuart Roddy, Best Oil/Acrylic; Joanne Farrey, Honorable Mention Oil/Acrylic; Margaret Rogowski, Best Jewelry; David Radionoff, Honorable Mention Jewelry; Charles Kerr, Best Photography; Letha Catalina, Honorable Mention Photography; Nancy Ocken, Best 3-D; Priscilla Osborne, Honorable Mention 3-D; Kevin Deets, Best Woodworking; John Carroll, Honorable Mention Woodworking; Donna Smith, Best Drawing/Watercolor; Whitley Cuevas, Honorable Mention Drawing/Watercolor; Letha Catalina, Purchase Patron GD Township; Kay Wood/Lois Smith, Purchase Patron Sauk Valley Media.