Tractor ride rolls through Whiteside County on Monday

MORRISON — The 15th annual Tractor Drive for Agriculture in the Classroom takes place Monday, Aug. 14, with tractors leaving the Whiteside County Fairgrounds at 8:15 a.m. and heading south to Birkey’s Farm Store in Prophetstown for lunch.

Tractors from all over the region will converge on the fairgrounds for the one-day event in which drivers ride rural backroads and have lunch while supporting agriculture education, according to the Whiteside County Farm Bureau Foundation’s website.

The Foundation offers educational opportunities that impact the future of the food and agricultural industry in Whiteside County through programs that provide educational materials, classroom presentations and other resources to educate the community. Its scholarship program allows students to attend the college of their choice as they pursue an agricultural degree.