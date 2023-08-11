Rock Falls’ Fahgo awarded ‘Healthcare for K9 Heroes’ grant

ROCK FALLS – Fahgo is sporting a new, safer vest thanks to a grant program through a Massachusetts company.

The Rock Falls Police Department K9 received the vest through Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a 501c (3) nationwide charity located in East Taunton, Massachusetts.

According to a news release issued by the police department, the company’s “mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.”

“The non-profit is pleased to continue their “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” medical insurance program for 2023 which covers annual policy premiums. Since 2016, the charity has donated over $307,404 towards medical reimbursement programs for self-funded K9 units,” according to the release.

Trupanion, offers medical insurance for cats and dogs and injury and illness coverage for working and service dogs - both on and off duty.

“For nearly two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners and working dog owners peace of mind so they can focus on their dog’s recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is honored to support these brave K9 heroes and is committed to providing the highest value in medical insurance to help them receive the best veterinary care,” according to the release.

In addition to the healthcare reimbursement program, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,210 law enforcement dogs with U.S. made, custom-fitted, NIJ certified bullet and stab-protective vests in 50 states, at a value of over $6.9 million dollars.

Tax-deductible donations can be madeto: Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718 or at www.vik9s.org.