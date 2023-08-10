Morrison, Savanna getting CDBG grants for water, sewer infrastructure work

Two area towns each will receive a Community Development Block Grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity that will be used “to make critical repairs to water, sewer, and drainage infrastructure,” the governor’s office said in a news release.

Morrison will get $1,271,782 that it will use in its ongoing effort to replace sewer pipe linings, City Manager Brian Melton said.

Savanna will get $1.5 million, which it will use as part of its plans to replace aging water mains, said Jeremy Hughes, the town’s new Superintendent of Public Works.

The money is coming from a pool of $56.9 million, obtained in partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, that is being awarded to 54 projects in nonmetropolitan areas as part of Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the release said.