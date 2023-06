FULTON – The lights on the bridges over the Mississippi River in Fulton and Savanna will not be turned on after dark this summer, starting Wednesday, to help control the swarms of mayflies, IDOT said in a news release Monday.

The bridges are on U.S Route 30 Mississippi (the Gateway Bridge) in Whiteside County and on U.S. Route 52 (the Dale Gardner Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Carroll County.

The lights will be turned back on on or before Sept. 20, the Department of Transportation release said.