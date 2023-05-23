Dixon council makes $75,000 funding increase for Chamber Main Street

DIXON – The Dixon City Council entered a new contract with the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street with a $75,000 increase in funding.
The city contracts with Chamber Main Street for tourism and marketing as well as event coordination and business outreach. The organization also serves as an advocate for “businesses, community, and visitors by promoting economic development, cultural programs, civic engagement and historic preservation within the city of Dixon,” according to the agreement approved Monday, May 15.
Chamber Main Street is such an essential part of what we’re doing in Dixon for quality of life improvements, tourism and marketing to make Dixon a destination.”— Danny Langloss, Dixon city manager
The annual funding will be $325,000 after the organization requested a $75,000 increase earlier this year during the city’s budgeting season.
Amanda Wike, assistant director at Chamber Main Street, said the additional funding will allow the organization to continue to execute and grow the service the group provides for the city.
“We’re really excited with the additional funding and seeing how much we can grow and provide to the community,” she said.
The contract includes expectations for riverfront and community events such as the Dixon City Market, Christmas Walk, and Scarecrow Festival as well as at least one outdoor music festival, similar to Blues, Brews, and BBQ and one major family festival similar to Venetian Night.
It also includes operating the preservation and beautification committee and arts coalition.
Chamber Main Street also will vet any events requesting use of city property.
City Manager Danny Langloss said the group has dialed in a successful marketing strategy.
“Chamber Main Street is such an essential part of what we’re doing in Dixon for quality of life improvements, tourism and marketing to make Dixon a destination,” Langloss said. “The funds will get them to where they need to go, and we really want to see this team continue to succeed.”
The funding increase will come from the city’s hotel/motel tax revenue – which is around $90,000 a year – that was historically split with Lee County Tourism to market city events. The council recently approved ending that agreement effective Nov. 30. The city is also expecting the revenue to increase with the development of two new hotels.