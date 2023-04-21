Walleye hatchery helps keep Lake Carroll stocked

LANARK — The Lake Carroll Fishing Club opened its hatchery doors to students this week to demonstrate the process the volunteers use to grow and stock walleye in the lake.

A group of West Carroll middle school students were in attendance Wednesday for one of the sessions.

According to the group’s website, the fishing club was started in 1979 for the express purpose of restoring game fish and to improve the habitat of the lake.

Walleye require some time to grow in the hatchery and then a holding pond before they are released to various parts of the lake.

The club-sponsored activities also include improving fish habitat, rescue of game fish from the spillway and charitable contributions.