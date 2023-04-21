April 21, 2023
Walleye hatchery helps keep Lake Carroll stocked

Middle school students from West Carroll get to see inner workings of the process

By Alex T. Paschal – apaschal@shawmedia.com
Bob Bradbury (middle in blue) talks to students on a field trip to the Lake Carroll Fish Hatchery Wednesday, April 20, 2023 about the process of growing walleye from eggs during. Volunteers held a week long open house with local school groups coming in to learn the process.

LANARK — The Lake Carroll Fishing Club opened its hatchery doors to students this week to demonstrate the process the volunteers use to grow and stock walleye in the lake.

A group of West Carroll middle school students were in attendance Wednesday for one of the sessions.

According to the group’s website, the fishing club was started in 1979 for the express purpose of restoring game fish and to improve the habitat of the lake.

Walleye require some time to grow in the hatchery and then a holding pond before they are released to various parts of the lake.

The club-sponsored activities also include improving fish habitat, rescue of game fish from the spillway and charitable contributions.

Lake Carroll Fish Hatchery volunteer Len Masella talks to a group of school kids from West Carroll Middle School about the process of netting grown walleye. The hatchery exclusively grows walleye for lake fishing.

