April 12, 2023
Shaw Local
Rock Falls prepares for IHSA organizational music contest

Sixteen schools will be at the Stockton sectional

By Shaw Local News Network
The Rock Falls band practices for the IHSA organizational music contests Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Competition will be this Friday and Saturday.

The Rock Falls band practices for the IHSA organizational music contests Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Competition will be this Friday and Saturday. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Rock Falls High School is in fifth place among Class A music programs as it enters the organizational phase of Illinois High School Association competition.

The band has been in rehearsals this week.

Rock Falls is one of 16 schools with bands and choirs entered into the sectional at Stockton. But it is the only school in its enrollment classification at the site.

IHSA sectionals are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Wheaton St. Francis is rated first overall at 633 sweepstakes points, but does not compete in band. Chicago High School for the Arts is in second at 570 points and will compete at Chicago Whitney Young. Ottawa is third at 504 points and will be at Kewanee, while Sycamore is fourth at 501 points and will be at Belvidere North.

Rock Falls has 450 points based on its performance at the solo and ensemble contests held March 4 at West Carroll High School in Savanna. The school had seven best-of-day performances, four in vocals and three for instrumentalists.

Other schools competing at Stockton are Byron and Oregon in Class B; Dakota, Durand, Forreston, Galena, Lanark Eastland, Lena-Winslow and West Carroll in Class C; and Hanover River Ridge, Milledgeville, Orangeville, Pearl City, Stockton and Warren in Class D.

