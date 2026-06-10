Lockport Old Canal Days events on Thursday canceled due to severe weather forecasts

(file photo) Old Canal Days carnival in Lockport in June 2025. The carnival and other Old Canal Days events will be canceled on Thursday, June 11, 2026 due to expected weather conditions. (Laurie Fanelli)

The city of Lockport has canceled all events scheduled for Old Canal Days festival on Thursday.

The Lockport Chamber of Commerce said the decision was made due to the forecast for severe weather and unfavorable conditions.

The National Weather Service said hot, humid conditions will persist through Thursday, fueling an increasingly volatile atmosphere capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and flash flooding.

“The safety of our community, volunteers, vendors, sponsors, and attendees is our top priority. While we are disappointed to make this decision, we believe it is the most responsible course of action given the forecast,” the Lockport Chamber of Commerce said in a statement released Wednesday.

The Drone Show, originally scheduled for Thursday evening, has been rescheduled to Friday, June 12, at 9:15 p.m. The show can be viewed from anywhere on the festival grounds.

“We appreciate your understanding and continued support of Old Canal Days. We look forward to welcoming everyone back as the festival continues on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as scheduled,” the Chamber said.

The Lockport Police Department has issued a reminder to residents and those traveling in the area the city will experience multi-hour street closures on Friday for the Old Canal Days parade.

Police noted the parade will close State Street between Thornton Street and Division Street starting at 5 p.m. on Friday before the parade begins at 6.

The parade will proceed north on State Street from the Metra Station to 2nd Street. Side streets along the route will also be closed starting in the afternoon to accommodate parade attendees.

“Motorists are encouraged to plan alternate routes and allow additional travel time when traveling through the downtown area,” the Lockport Police said.

Police have asked people to use caution when driving near the downtown Friday to follow directions from public safety personnel on site.

In addition to the parade, the Old Canal Days Festival will include a carnival, live music, shopping, and two night time shows and fireworks on Sunday.

Lockport police and fire departments lead the Old Canal Days Parade on Friday June 7, 2024 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf)

Festival schedule

The festival fireworks commemorating the USA’s 250th anniversary are scheduled to close the festival at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The carnival hours for the weekend are:

5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday

10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

Live music and the food and drink areas will be open starting at 7 p.m. Friday, noon on Saturday, and 11:30 on Sunday.

The Women’s Club is also sponsoring an artisans market on Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m. The market will bet available until 7 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

A full schedule of events, performers, and activities for the festival is available on the Old Canal Days website.