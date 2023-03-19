Pathways symposium for aspiring educators will be April 21 at Sauk Valley Community College

DIXON – Lindsey Jensen, the 2018 Illinois teacher of the year, will be the keynote speaker for the Educator Symposium that will be 8:30 a.m. April 21 at Sauk Valley Community College.

This is the second year SVCC has hosted this symposium.

Jensen serves as executive director of Educators Rising Illinois and as the early career development director for the Illinois Education Association.

Students from public schools in Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties who have earned the Education Endorsement for their high school diploma will be honored.

The symposium is open to students grades 9-12 who are interested in pursuing a career in education. They will be able to participate in mock interviews with school administrators.

Marci Johnson, state director of career and technical innovation for the Illinois State Board of Education, will attend to interact with students.

Students can also hear from area superintendents and retired teachers about their journey in education. Representatives of several colleges have been invited to attend to discuss their degree programs.

The degree Pathways program is designed to encourage students to explore careers in education before they commit to a degree program.

According to ISBE, Illinois has 5,301 unfilled teaching positions. The Regional Office of Education 47, which is a partner with SVCC in hosting the event, reports that there are 23 unfilled teaching positions in its area.

The symposium is supported by ISBE Education Pathway grant funds.