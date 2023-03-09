March 08, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Newman’s ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’ will open Thursday

Five performances will be at Sauk Valley Community College

By Alex T. Paschal – apaschal@shawmedia.com
Snoopy, played by Nathaniel Burger, rehearses with some feathered friends Tuesday, March 7, 2023 for Newman High’s “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.” Performances will be March 9, 10 and 11 at 7 pm and March 12 at 2 pm at the Jerry Mathis Theatre at Sauk Valley College.

Snoopy, played by Nathaniel Burger, rehearses with some feathered friends Tuesday, March 7, 2023 for Newman High’s “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Performances will beat the Jerry Mathis Theatre at Sauk Valley Community College. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

STERLING — The cast of Newman Central Catholic High School will perform the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” There will be five performances at Jerry Mathis Theatre at Sauk Valley Community College.

There will be 7 p.m. shows Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. shows Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $10.

Image 1 of 9
Lucy, Charlie Brown and Linus, played by Gianna Sagel, Logan Devine and Ryan Welty, rehearse the opening scene for Newman High School’s “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Performances will be March 9, 10 and 11 at 7 pm and March 12 at 2 pm at the Jerry Mathis Theatre at Sauk Valley College.

Lucy, Charlie Brown and Linus, played by Gianna Sagel, Logan Devine and Ryan Welty, rehearse the opening scene for Newman High School’s “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Performances will be March 9, 10 and 11 at 7 pm and March 12 at 2 pm at the Jerry Mathis Theatre at Sauk Valley College. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

SterlingEducationEntertainmentPremium
Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal – apaschal@shawmedia.com

Photojournalist for Sauk Valley Media