Lee County Council on Aging enhances accessibility with new minivans

DIXON – The Lee County Council on Aging has announced the acquisition of two new minivans, made possible through a rural transportation grant of $60,000 from the Northwestern Illinois Area Agency on Aging.

The minivans represent a significant enhancement to the center’s transportation services, providing increased accessibility and mobility options for seniors in the community, according to a news release from the Lee County Council on Aging. With features tailored to accommodate seniors with mobility challenges, the minivans will facilitate safe and comfortable transportation to medical appointments, social activities and essential services.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant from NIAAA, which has enabled us to expand our transportation offerings and better serve the seniors of Lee County,” said Susie Welch, executive director of the Lee County Council on Aging. “These new accessible minivans will not only improve accessibility but also enhance the overall quality of life for our senior community members.”

The timing of this grant couldn’t have been better, as two vehicles in the present fleet were no longer operable, Welch said. The addition of the minivans ensures that the council can continue providing transportation services without interruption, she said.