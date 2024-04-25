Northwest Illinois indie filmmakers celebrated at Shorts-A-Palooza in Morrison

Peter Hawley, director of the Illinois Film Office, speaks at the opening of the fourth annual Northwest Illinois Film Office's Shorts-A-Palooza 2024 on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Morrison Tech. Eleven short films were shown at the event. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

MORRISON — Eleven independent short films got screen time Wednesday night during the fourth annual Shorts-A-Palooza film festival.

“We do this to help promote these filmmakers, give them a venue to show some of their work, practice their craft and move on to bigger things in the future,” said Gary Camarano, Northwest Illinois Film Office executive director.

Shorts-A-Palooza 2024 was held at Morrison Tech, in Morrison, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. The event was free.

The festival focuses on featuring films by filmmakers with strong connections to, and work done in, northwest Illinois, Camarano said. For those who haven’t filmed in the area, part of what they’re trying to do is entice them to film here next, he said.

"Moved by Waters," a documentary by Kelly and Tammy Rundle, of the Quad Cities, was one of 11 films shown at the fourth annual Northwest Illinois Film Festival Shorts-A-Palooza 2024 on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Morrison Tech. The documentary looks at a network of people and organizations working toward improving water quality in the Upper Mississippi watershed. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

“We can pretty much show anything except an ocean or a desert her in northwest Illinois,” Camarano said. “We’ve got small metropolitan areas like Rockford and the Quad-Cities, we’ve got some quaint downtowns, got a lot of rural environments, the state parks, the Mississippi Palisades, the Black Hawk statue just 30 miles to the east of us [in Oregon], the buffalo at the Nachusa Grasslands.”

During the intermission, filmmaker Christina Wollerman said she was amazed by the quality of the films at Shorts-A-Palooza.

“It’s a really good festival,” she said. “It celebrates Illinois that’s not just Chicago. I feel like the Chicago festivals, they have their own agendas sometimes, like either LGBTQ or like diversity or something. I feel like this film festival is just celebrating like a region.”

Films shown were: