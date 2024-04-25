Forreston FFA celebrates accomplishments

The Forreston High School FFA Chapter recently acknowledged 2023-2024 seniors. Pictured are (front row from left) Brynn Lamm, Grant Johnson, Aaron Dallman, Sam Appel, and Zach Peirson; (back row from left) Tymon Runkle, Chris Symons, Kaeden Motszko, Ethan Bocker, and Dylon Timmer. (Photo provided by Forreston High)

FORRESTON — Forreston FFA members hosted their end-of-the-year banquet to celebrate the accomplishments of all members and recognize community members.

The Star Award is given to the top member of every grade level:

The freshman award, the Star Greenhand Award, was given to Levi Bocker.

The sophomore, or Star Chapter Award, was given to Hunter Miller.

The Star Chapter Junior Award was awarded to Dausyn Heslop, Justin Myers and Coehen Kirchner. Dausyn and Coehen were also recognized for completing their Illinois State FFA Degree, which they will receive this summer.

The Senior Award, better known as the Dekalb Award, was awarded to Grant Johnson.

Forreston recognized their record book (SAE) successes this year. Dausyn Heslop received second place at the district competition in Swine Entrepreneurship, Cohen Kirchner placed second at districts in Beef Placement, and Justin Myers placed first at districts in Diversified Crop Entrepreneurship and moved on to the state competition.

The chapter also recognized two outstanding community members and inducted them as honorary FFA members. The first was Travis Heinz, Forreston Jr./Sr. High principal. The members chose him for his overall support of the program and his leadership in the district.

The second award went to the Heslop Family, who are always willing to help out the chapter, including providing the shop for the 1949 tractor restoration project. Raffle tickets for that tractor are on sale now.

The alumni also awarded two $500 scholarships to seniors Sam Appel and Brynn Lamm. Another $500 scholarship was awarded by the family of Keith Reemtsma, in his memory. This was presented by his grandson, Aaron Dallman, and received by Kaeden Motszko.

The 2024-2025 Forreston FFA officers were installed into their new positions, which included Co-Presidents Justin Myers and Coehen Kirchner; Vice President Kyla Lamm; Treasurer Jenna Alexander; Secretary Cylee Kirchner; Reporter Emma Lenkaitis; Co-Sentinels Hunter Miller and Levi Bocker; and CDE Manager Josiah Newill.

Members also recognized seniors for their time and effort the last four years.