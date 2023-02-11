Big surge by Ogle County archers in wild turkey harvest

SPRINGFIELD – Bow hunters in Ogle County harvested the state’s second-highest total of wild turkeys during the season between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15.

Statewide, it was the third-highest turkey harvest on record, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported. All told, 801 wild turkeys were harvested. That’s up from 683 in the previous year.

The IDNR said the harvest was 52% hens this year.

Vermilion County had the biggest harvest at 27, an increase from 12 the year before. Likewise, Ogle County had 24, an increase over 14 from the previous season.

In other Sauk Valley areas, the results varied. Carroll and Whiteside counties each had 10, an increase over six and seven the previous year, respectively.

Two counties were in decline: Lee County dropped from 11 to eight, while Bureau County fell from 12 to five.

According to the IDNR, there were 25,373 permits, which was 605 more than the previous season. All Illinois counties were open for turkey hunting.