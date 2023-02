POLO – The Polo Lions Club’s 38th Farm Toy Show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 4 at Polo High School, 110 Union Ave.

More than 75 dealers are expected to attend, but Irene Short still is accepting dealer applications from those who call 815-946-3730.

The Polo FFA also will be hosting a cafeteria and a raffle. Admission is $3, and is free for children younger than age 12.

For information, call Ryan Shetler at 815-499-0176. The event offers access for those with disabilities.