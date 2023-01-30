Sterling’s Westwood Wellness will be unveiled Tuesday

STERLING – Westwood Wellness will have a grand opening starting at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The new facility features recovery-enhancing equipment and is the latest in a series of upgrades to the Sterling Park District’s Westwood Fitness & Sports Center that began in 2019.

Hydro massage chairs, infrared saunas and compression therapy will be available for trial use until the center closes for the day at 8 p.m.

Staff members will be on hand to give tours, answer questions and show guests how to reserve these services online.

In addition, treats will be provided by the Westwood Smoothie Co. There will be gifts for the first 500 people and a spinning wheel game for more prizes.

Westwood Wellness also features red light and salt therapies, two stand-up tanning booths, a spray tan and an AlterG treadmill that allows users to reduce up to 80% of their body weight.

“This treadmill is perfect for people with knee issues or who just had surgery. Also, athletes who run many miles and want to take the weight off their joints while still get the conditioning benefits,” Westwood Wellness manager Mary Cancini said.

Westwood members get free access to the Wellness Center, including hydro massage chairs, saunas, compression sleeves and stand-up tanning beds at no extra cost.

However, salt therapy, spray tan, cryotherapy, red light therapy and the AlterG treadmill require an additional fee.

Nonmembers can pay a $15 drop-in fee for those same free amenities plus access to the fitness areas and basketball courts.

“Even for nonmembers, it’s very reasonable. Try going anywhere near here and getting access to all these services for only $15,” Sterling Park District Executive Director Larry Schuldt said. “We want to make Westwood a full-service health club.”

Westwood Fitness & Sports Center is the largest fitness facility in the Sauk Valley. It boasts more than 35,000 square feet of fitness equipment, including an in-house mega playground called Kids Gym. There also is a turf area and courts for basketball, pickleball, racquetball and volleyball.

Westwood Wellness will be open weekdays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.