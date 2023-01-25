Ogle County man dies in head-on crash on I-39 in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD – A 25-year-old Ogle County man is dead and a Wisconsin man injured following a crash Monday morning on Interstate 39 in Winnebago County.
According to a news release Wednesday from Illinois State Police:
John H. Danuk of Davis Junction was northbound on I-39 around 9:20 a.m, when, for unknown reasons, he entered the southbound lanes and hit David J. Henke, 52, of Janesville, head-on.
The two men were taken to an area hospital, where Danuk was pronounced dead, the release said.
Henke’s condition was unavailable Wednesday.
Toxicology tests, but not an autopsy, are being done, Winnebago County Coroner Jennifer Muraski said. Results likely will take at least six weeks.
A third vehicle, driven by Bradd J. Pezewski of Elgin, was struck by debris from the crash. He was cited for operating a commercial vehicle without proper classification, the release said.