U.S. Rep. Sorensen makes first House speech

Congressman Eric Sorensen made his first speech on the House floor Monday saying he plans to be a “trusted voice” for the 17th District.

Sorensen was sworn-in earlier this month to the 17th District seat, replacing former U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos who did not run for re-election and served five terms in office.

Sorensen was a TV meteorologist in Rockford and in the Quad Cities for about two decades, and he said he was trusted to present community members with the right information for them to make good decisions in times of dangerous weather.

He’s the state’s first openly gay congressional member and won the November general election against Republican Esther Joy King.

Sorensen said he’s “ready to put partisan politics aside and get to work in the 118th Congress.”

“I am focused on delivering results for my constituents, whether it’s lowering food, energy, or prescription drug costs, increasing good paying jobs in our communities, or protecting access to reproductive health care,” Sorensen said. “I promise to work with anyone, Democrat or Republican, on commonsense solutions that solve the problems Central and Northwest Illinois families and businesses face in their daily lives.”