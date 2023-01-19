Woodlawn Arts stages ‘School House Rock! Live Jr.’ at Dixon High School

DIXON – Woodlawn Arts Academy and Dixon Public School presented three performances of “School House Rock! Live Jr.” at James A. Wiltz Auditorium the weekend of Jan. 13 to 15.
The stage play is based on the series of Saturday morning educational public service short cartoons that appeared on the ABC TV network starting in 1973. Musical numbers were based on the various episodes, such as “Three is A Magic Number,” “Unpack Your Adjectives” and “Just A Bill.”
The cast of students at Reagan Middle School and Madison School included Aaron Wadsworth as Tom Mizer, Landon Aldridge as George, Jenna Mustapha as Dori, Kate Wadsworth as Shulie, Griffin Arduini as Joe, Aly Krueger as Dina, Taylor Pratt as Janet and John Cocar as Elvis.
Other cast members were Lily Vilchis, Charlie Trader, Emily Wendt, Zain Monroe, Olivia Schauff, Rian Rienstra, Sage Vilchis, Sophia Wednt, Anna Hill and Sabit Bajrami.
Faith Morrison served as director.
Woodlawn Arts Academy, a nonprofit devoted to developing the fine arts based in Sterling. It is an agency of the United Way groups in Lee and Whiteside counties.
Its next presentation will be the musical recitals for students enrolled in its lessons program. The recitals will be 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave., in Sterling. The recitals are free and open to the public.