January 19, 2023
Woodlawn Arts stages ‘School House Rock! Live Jr.’ at Dixon High School

By Shaw Local News Network
The cast of "School House Rock! Live Jr." performs Friday at James A. Wiltz Auditorium at Dixon High School. The musical was a production of Woodlawn Arts Academy and Dixon Public Schools.

DIXON – Woodlawn Arts Academy and Dixon Public School presented three performances of “School House Rock! Live Jr.” at James A. Wiltz Auditorium the weekend of Jan. 13 to 15.

The stage play is based on the series of Saturday morning educational public service short cartoons that appeared on the ABC TV network starting in 1973. Musical numbers were based on the various episodes, such as “Three is A Magic Number,” “Unpack Your Adjectives” and “Just A Bill.”

Kate Wadsworth portrays Shulie during a production of "School House Rock! Live Jr." on Friday at James A. Wiltz Auditorium. The musical was a joint production of Woodlawn Arts Academy and Dixon Public Schools.

The cast of students at Reagan Middle School and Madison School included Aaron Wadsworth as Tom Mizer, Landon Aldridge as George, Jenna Mustapha as Dori, Kate Wadsworth as Shulie, Griffin Arduini as Joe, Aly Krueger as Dina, Taylor Pratt as Janet and John Cocar as Elvis.

Other cast members were Lily Vilchis, Charlie Trader, Emily Wendt, Zain Monroe, Olivia Schauff, Rian Rienstra, Sage Vilchis, Sophia Wednt, Anna Hill and Sabit Bajrami.

From the song "Just A Bill," Landon Aldridge as George is center stage during the Woodlawn Arts Academy and Dixon Public Schools production of "School House Rock! Live Jr." on Friday at James A. Wiltz Auditorium.

Faith Morrison served as director.

Woodlawn Arts Academy, a nonprofit devoted to developing the fine arts based in Sterling. It is an agency of the United Way groups in Lee and Whiteside counties.

Its next presentation will be the musical recitals for students enrolled in its lessons program. The recitals will be 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave., in Sterling. The recitals are free and open to the public.

During the number "Unpack Your Adjectives," Kate Wadsworth as Shulie, Aly Krueger as Dina and Aaron Wadsworth as Tom Mizer share center stage during a production of "School House Rock! Live Jr." by Woodlawn Arts Academy and Dixon Public Schools.

