Dixon YMCA gathers food baskets for those in need

DIXON – The Dixon YMCA spearheaded an effort to gather food baskets for families in need during the holiday season.

Local businesses, organizations and individuals donated food or money for the baskets, which were assembled Tuesday.

A total of 63 families with 179 children will be benefitting from the donations, which is double the number of families served last year.

Organizations including the Sauk Valley Community College Impact Program, the Lee County 4H Club, Dixon Kiwanis and YMCA daycare families, all took part in the basket-packing and distribution.

The Kids Helping Kids Food Program began at the Dixon Family YMCA in 2017 as a way to provide additional food to families who may be facing food insecurity during a time when their child is unable to receive breakfast and lunch from the school.