Tampico man dies in rural Rock Falls crash

ROCK FALLS - A Tampico man was killed Monday in a crash in rural Rock Falls, according to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department.

At 7:40 p.m., Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Prophet Road near the Interstate 88 overpass in rural Rock Falls.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that, for unknown reasons, the vehicle’s right side tires went onto the shoulder of the roadway, and the driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle,” Sheriff John Booker said in a news release.

The vehicle rolled over and off the roadway down a hill, during which time the driver was ejected from the vehicle, he said.

The driver, Arthur J. Norton, 74, of Tampico, was taken to CGH Medical Center, lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital, Booker said.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Rock Falls Fire Department, CGH Ambulance and Slim-N-Hank’s.