School boards: Dixon will have public tax levy hearing, Sterling looks to help at-risk families

Dixon Public Schools will hold a truth-in-taxation hearing and Sterling Public Schools will propose an intervention program for at-risk students when their respective boards of education meet on Wednesday.

Dixon Public Schools board of education secretary Brandon Rogers and member Linda Leblanc-Parks listen to a presentation at the administrative offices during the October meeting of the board. (Troy Taylor)

Dixon Public Schools

The district is requesting $21.34 million from Lee and Ogle counties. That’s more than 5% more than 2021′s tax extension, thus the need for the hearing.

The hearing will take place 6 p.m. at the administrative office at Franklin Grove Road. The regular meeting will follow.

The counties’ evaluation of property values is based on purchases from 2019 to 2021. According to the school district’s business manager calculations, the equalized assessed values for properties in 2021 was more than $404 million. For 2022, it is expected to be greater than $441 million.

It was that increase in value that necessitated the hearing.

Other business: The district is also expected to accept the audit report from Wipfli, approve resolutions abating taxes on two bonds and approve the adoption of a transitional English course.

The other large item on the agenda is final approval of a solar project agreement with Econergy of Chicago and its nonprofit arm Future Green.

The energy company wants to install solar panels on district properties in exchange for being the authorized energy purchaser for the district for the next 25 years.

The arrangement would save the district $2 million in energy costs over that period, as Econergy would be negotiating on behalf of the district and other members of its growing consortium of schools.

A contract amendment with Arbor Management, which is the district’s supplier of school meals, is also up for a vote. In the wake of COVID-19 emergency provisions, the state is allowing school districts to extend their lunch meal agreements for another year.

Sterling Public Schools

The district, which meets in open session starting at 7 p.m. at the high school library, is expected to present a contract so it can join a family services support program through the Regional Office of Education 47.

Nexus provides “wraparound services” for at-risk students and their families who are facing economic and social challenges outside the school system that makes learning difficult.

Becky Haas, director of student services for Sterling Public Schools, made a presentation to the board in November on the benefits of joining the program.

The program would cost Sterling schools $24,225 per semester to participate, but a portion of that will be paid for with COVID-19 recovery and relief grants from the federal government.

Other business: The board will also act on a proposal to change the 2023-24 school calendar so that its spring break could be rescheduled so the high school could host the Illinois High School Association drama championship.

The district will approve its audit report and approve a bid for a heat and air conditioning project.

Rock Falls High School

The next meeting of this board will be Dec. 21. The agenda for that meeting has not yet been released.