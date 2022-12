ROCK FALLS — Two semis and another vehicle crashed on Interstate 88 near Rock Falls on Thursday evening, Illinois State Police reported.

All three drivers were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, ISP said.

Because of the size and number of vehicles involved, eastbound traffic was diverted off at the Illinois 78 interchange near Lyndon, requiring motorists to detour along Moline Road.

ISP reported all lanes reopened at 12:15 a.m. Friday.