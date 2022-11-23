Thomson federal prison job fair will be in Sterling

STERLING — There will be a job fair for prison-related employment 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Business Employment Skills Team Inc. office at 2605 Woodlawn Road, said Dianna Schuler, BEST Inc. business service manager said.

Held in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the event will be to talk with interested applicants and assist with applications for jobs at the federal prison at Thomson. There are openings for several career positions. An officer with the prison will be on hand to discuss wages, benefits and pensions.

BEST Inc. is a not-for-profit agency that administers federally-funded programs under the Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act in Bureau, Carroll, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, Putnam and Whiteside counties. It is an equal opportunity employer program and an affiliate of NCI Works. TTY is at 800-526-0844. Visit www.best-inc.org for more information.